Goals galore as hundreds pay respect to legendary striker Mark Farren

Greencastle FC 1, Derry City 5

SEVERAL hundred supporters braved the cold at Chapel Lane to pay their respects to legendary Derry City striker, Mark Farren as his boyhood club, Greencastle FC met the Candy Stripes in a memorial match to mark the Inishowen man’s first anniversary this afternoon.

Shane McNamee netted a first half hat-trick for the young Candy Stripes which was mostly made up of the club’s Under-19 representatives and a sprinkling of familiar faces as Mark’s wife, Terri-Louise and members of his family watched from the stands following a Prayer Service at his grave in Ballybrack Cemetery.

Derry City manager, Kenny Shiels sent on former City players, Sean Hargan, Eddie McCallion, Shaun Holmes and Gareth McGlynn on the 18th minutes in a touching tribute to Farren who wore the club’s number 18 shirt with such distinction during a hugely successful career at Brandywell.

And it was Inch native and Mark’s former teammate, McGlynn who made the difference just eight minutes after being introduced as he had a helping hand in breaking the deadlock.

With his brother Barry watching on from the sidelines, Shane McNamee stooped to place his header into the corner from 12 yards following a searching cross from McGlynn on the right side of the penalty area.

Derry City player Barry McNamee leaves a floral tribute on the grave of Mark Farren, in Ballybrack cemetery Greencastle, on Saturday afternoon last. DER0517GS083

The Ramelton man was on target once again six minutes later when he slotted Aidy Delap’s cross from the right side into the back of the net.

Derry’s third goal arrived on 35 minutes and it was a sublime strike from impressive midfielder, Dean Power who cut inside onto his left foot before finding the roof of the net with an outstanding strike from 25 yards.

The young ‘Candy Stripes’ weren’t finished yet and McNamee completed his hat-trick when he bravely got onto the end of Paul Doherty’s cross following an excellent run by the City centre half and he expertly placed his shot into the net.

Greencastle substitute, the experienced, Gerry Gill got one back for the Inishowen side two minutes before the interval while former Derry City striker Kevin McHugh also came off the bench for the hosts. However, the match was already over as a contest by that early stage.

Derry City fans pictured at the Greencastle FC against Derry City game in memory of Mark Farren, in Greencastle on Saturday afternoon last. DER0517GS097

McGlynn was rolling back the years as he took the name by the scruff of the neck in the second half and he got his name on the scoresheet on the hour mark with a composed finish from close range following an excellent cross from Delap.

Delap deserved to get on the scoresheet himself but the closest he came was when he struck the outside of the post after a promising run into the box.

In the end Derry City proved too strong for the Inishowen League outfit but the attendance got full value with six goals the late, great Farren would certainly have been proud of.

Greencastle - J.P. Doherty; Gavin Harkin, Ciaran Moore, Michael Barr, Mark Henry, Shaun Doherty, Jamie McCormack, James Henry, Shaun Cavanagh, Matty Henry, Christy Hegarty; Subs - Michael Henry, Oran Henry, Kevin McHugh, Gerry Gill, James Curran.

Derry City - Eric Grimes; Noel Doherty, Matt Doherty, Paul Doherty, Sam Todd, Evan Tweed, Dean Power, Shane McNamee, Sean McBride, Aidy Delap, Matty Doherty; Subs - Cathal Farren, Mark McElhinney, Lee McColgan, Sean Holmes, Eddie McCallion, Sean Hargan, Gareth McGlynn.

Referee - Liam Davenport.