Home swede home

Östersunds FK chairman, Daniel Kindberg believes Ronan Curtis possesses all the right attributes to be a success in the Swedish top flight.

The Derry City striker was last night locked in contract talks at Östersunds’ Jämtkraft Arena and is expected to make a decision on his future this morning ahead of tonight’s Swedish transfer deadline.

Should we get the deal done, he obviously will have to work hard but when you have a chance to play games in Europe and domestically we’re really looking forward to that challenge and want Curtis to be a part of it. Daniel Kindberg

Curtis (21), who has netted six times this season for the Candy Stripes playing predominantly on the left wing, caught the eye of the Swedish club during the Europa League defeat to FC Midtjylland last June.

The Republic of Ireland U21 international impressed and netted a consolation goal in the 6-1 defeat in Denmark and Östersunds chief, Kindberg said it was clear he has potential to develop into a top player.

Commenting last night, the Östersunds chairman said he was keen to get the deal over the line as soon as possible after Derry City accepted their valuation of the player, understood to be in excess of E100,000.

“We could see clearly his attributes can be good for the game we play,” Kindberg told the ‘Journal’. “We’ve done quite well in such a short time and we see his strengths and his qualities can be fast-tracked and developed with us.

“We’ve also noticed his eagerness to develop and take on new challenges and those are qualities we really want to take on board with us and see what path we can take together.

“We have a record at the club of developing players who want to be at the top level of football and, from what we see, he has the potential for that.”

Östersunds, managed by Englishman Graham Potter, are in the play-off round of the Europa League after knocking out Galatasaray. And although Curtis would be cup-tied for their tie against PAOK of Greece, should he agree personal terms today, Kindberg believes he can prove a valuable asset for his club in their Allsvenskan campaign and when he becomes eligible to play in the Europa League group stages should they progress.

“Should we get the deal done, he obviously will have to work hard but when you have a chance to play games in Europe and domestically we’re really looking forward to that challenge and want Curtis to be a part of it.”

Curtis (24) arrived in Sweden late yesterday afternoon to resume contract discussions and Kindberg insisted he wanted talks to progress quickly.

“Things have to move very fast. There is a common interest in sorting this out. But in the end it’s always the last decision is the player’s. We are positive.”