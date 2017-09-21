McCourt plays down his latest wonder goal!

PADDY McCOURT has scored many a magical goal in his career but he’s unwilling to take the plaudits for his latest wonder goal scored in the dying moments of last Saturday’s relegation derby against Sligo Rovers!

With Finn Harps trailing 1-0, the former Celtic and N. Ireland star picked the ball up outside the Sligo box and weaved his way past no less than FIVE defenders before poking it past the keeper.

It sparked incredible scenes at Finn Park but the celebrations were shortlived as Sligo hit their hosts with a sucker punch when Rhys McCabe netted the winner in the final seconds.

And while highlights of McCourt’s sublime goal sent social media into meltdown, the Shantallow man insists it was a ‘bitter-sweet goal’ he’s keen to forget!

“I’ve scored plenty of those goals and when you start off you just don’t know where it’s going to finish,” explained ‘the Derry Pele’.

“You go one man at a time and next minute I seen the keeper and was lucky enough to just toe-poke it past him.

“It was the 82nd or 83rd minute and we were getting a bit desperate. I had tried a couple of times before that to launch a few in so just thought I’d take off on a run and fortunately it ended up going in.

“But it was one of those bitter-sweet goals and it won’t be a goal which I’ll remember fondly as we ended up throwing the game away with a few minutes to go.

“We probably got over excited, players and fans, thinking we’ll go for the winner and sent a few extra bodies up for a long throw in the last minute and got caught at the back.”

Despite the result leaving Harps sitting in the bottom three in the Airtricity Premier Division table, McCourt is confident the Co. Donegal men can get out of trouble with five games remaining, starting with tonight’s trip to Tallaght.

“We’ve five games to go and 15 points to play for so we’re still in there. We played well against Sligo, had plenty of chances. We’ve played a lot worse this year and won games but we’ve five games left and have to stay positive.

“That could’ve been the last game of the season and we’re down so we’ve got a chance to pull it back and have to take the positives from it.”