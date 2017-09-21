REVEALED | Derry City's top rated player in FIFA 18

The official player ratings for Derry City in video game, FIFA 18, have been unveiled.

The Derry City team has an average rating of 56 out of 100 in the game.

The ratings were released on FIFA community website futhead.com

The best Derry City player in the game according to futhead.com is 22 year-old midfielder, Aaron McEneff, who scores 62 out of 100.

Veteran striker, Rory Patterson, midfielders, Barry McNamee, Ronan Curtis and Nicky Low are in joint second with a FIFA 18 rating of 61.

Elsewhere, Derry man and Finn Harps player Paddy McCourt scores 63 whilst former 'Candy Stripe' Patrick McEleney is rated at 66 out of 100.

Derry born players James McClean (West Bromwich Albion), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion) and Darron Gibson (Sunderland) all scored 74.

FIFA 18 is due to be released on September 29, 2017.