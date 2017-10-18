WATCH: Cork City's Alan Bennett in touching tribute to Derry City

The captain of championship winning Cork City paid tribute to the way in which Derry City F.C. performed after the sudden death of club captain, Ryan McBride, March.

In an interview with RTE Sport after Tuesday evening's game against Derry City, Alan Bennett, heaped praise on the club for how they kept their composure throughout the 2017 season.

Cork City skipper, Alan Bennett. Inset: the late Derry City captain, Ryan McBride. (Photo/Video: RTE Sport)

"Just a point on Derry, at the start of the season they lost their captain Ryan McBride, a teammate, a player and it's incredible and an absolute credit to them how they pulled together and put together a really good season," said Bennett.

"That's them qualified for Europe next season.

"I don't think I'd have been able to do it after losing a friend. It's an absolute credit to them and congratulations to them."

Tuesday's 0-0 draw at Turner's Cross was enough to give Cork their first league title since 2005 and it also guaranteed European football for Derry City in 2018.