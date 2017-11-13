Ex-Celtic and Cork City player Liam Miller battling cancer

Ex-Celtic and Manchester United midfielder, Liam Miller, is returning to Ireland to receive treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Miller, 36, currently plays for semi-professional side Wilmington Hammerheads F.C. in North Carolina, U.S.A.

As soon as news of Miller's illness broke, the world of football reacted with countless offers of help and support.

Two of Miller's former clubs, Celtic and Manchester United, are both offering their help and support.

Miller began his career at Celtic where he played under now manager of the Republic of Ireland, Martin O'Neill.

The Cork born midfielder showed tremendous potential and within a short space of time he caught the eye of Sir. Alex Ferguson and signed for Manchester United.

Miller then went on to play for Leeds United, Sunderland, Q.P.R., Hibernians, Perth Glory, Brisbane Roar and Melbourne City.

In 2015, Miller returned to Ireland and signed for Cork City and featured during a match against Derry City F.C. at the Brandywell.

The talented midfielder had been playing for Wilmington Hammerheads F.C. since February 2016.

Miller also played more than 20 times for the Republic of Ireland and was a firm favourite under ex-manager Giovanni Trapattoni.