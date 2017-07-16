FOOTBALL: Coleraine looking to bring in Whiteside

Oran Kearney is hoping to bolster his squad with the addition of defender Scott Whiteside from Derry City.

The Garvagh man guested for the Bannsiders in Saturday’s 3-2 friendly win over Portadown.

Speaking afterwards Kearney told Times Sport he would be keen to bring in Whiteside to provide some defensive cover.

“Lyndon (Kane) had his operation last week and we would imagine he will be out for three or four months,” he said.

“Adam Mullan would be our only recognised right back at the club, so with that it’s important to bring in another player at right back.

“I spoke to Kenny (Shiels) through the week and he was happy enough to let Scott come and guest for us today.

“Ideally we would be keen to bring him in.”

Whiteside provided the assist for James McLaughlin’s opener at Shamrock Park, before Jamie McGonigle helped himself to a brace.

But there was more bad news on the injury front as McLaughlin left the action with a knee injury.

“We have unfortunately picked up a couple of injuries in the last couple of weeks,” said Kearney.

“Pre-season is a double edged sword, you need the games to build fitness, but games bring risk of injury.

“James has picked up an injury today, we’re not sure yet just how bad it is but the thoughts are it is at least a medial ligament injury, which could mean six or eight weeks out.

“James hasn’t had a lot of football so far and today was all about getting him 90 minutes, so it is very frustrating that this has happened.”