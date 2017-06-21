FOOTBALL: Crystal Palace star to play in charity match

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon will be attending a charity football match, in Derry, next month..

On Saturday July 1st at the Gas Yard in the Brandywell a charity match in support of Brae Sewell, gets underway at 1 p.m.

Brae, and many other children in Ireland and Britain, suffers from AT, (Ataxia-Telangiectasia), a debilitating illness which reduces life expectancy and presents with numerous serious complications.

One team will be captained by Puncheon, and he will also act as MC for a number of raffles of some fantastic prizes donated from businesses and people in Derry.

All are welcome for what promises to be a magnificent family fun-day for all ages and which will support Brae and his family.