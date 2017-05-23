FOOTBALL: Derry City take a point at champinos Dundalk

DUNDALK 0 DERRY CITY 0

Derry City made it eight games unbeaten thanks to a hard fought but deserved point at champions Dundalk.

Dundalk's Niclas Vemmelund and Ronan Curtis of Derry

While Stephen Kenny’s chargers had a lot of possession the Candystripes produced a super disciplined display, which in the end meant they deserved a share of the spoils.

Centre-back pairing of Conor McDermott and Aaron Barry were solid throughout and denied in-form striker David McMillan any real chances and they also stopped the dangerous Michael Duffy.

The only disappointing aspect for the visitors was in the final third where they never really threatened.

Kenny Shiels stuck with the side which seen off Shamrock Rovers last time out, as both midfielder Nicky Low and defender Dean Jarvis passed late fitness tests.

City Derry's Nathan Boyle with Robbie Benson and Niclas Vemmelund of Dundalk

The home side went close on eight minutes after Robbie Benson’s clever pass found Dane Massey but the left back’s strike from the edge of the area was kept out by City keeper Gerard Doherty.

Both sides really cancelled each other out in the first half, although the champions had a lot of the possesion.

As for City they never tested Dundalk keeper Gary Rogers once in the first half, while on a few occasions some quick counter attacking play by Dundalk made life difficult for the visitors.

The champions had a few long range efforts, but Paddy Barrett’s two 25 yard strikes failed to trouble Doherty.

Derry’s first half chance came on 63 minutes as Barry McNamee’s through ball was inches away from picking out Ronan Curtis, but Rogers raced off his line to mop up.

Minutes later Dundalk were fortunate not to concede in bizarre fashion.

Low’s right wing corner was incredibly turned goalwards by Dundalk defender Sean Hoare, but fortunately for the centre-back Robbie Benson headed off the line.

The home side made a positive change just after the hour mark with City oldboy Patrick McEleney, who picked up a knee injury earlier, was replaced by striker Ciaran Kilduff.

City had another half chance on 75 minutes as Nathan Boyle got in behind Hoare, but the striker’s effort from a tight angle hit the side netting.

In the closing stages City thought they had won it when substitute Joshua Daniels feed Curtis, but the striker’s left footed strike from just inside the box flashed just wide and hit the side netting.

Dundalk: Rogers, Vemmelund, Hoare, Barrett, Massey; Shields (O’Donnell 74), Benson, McEleney (Kilduff 66); Duffy, McMillan (Stewart 80), McGarth.

Derry City: Doherty, Monghan, McDermott, Barry, Jarvis; Low, McEneff, McNamee; Schubert (Daniels 75), Boyle (Timlin 80), Curtis.

Referee: Mr Neil Doyle (Dublin).