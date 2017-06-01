FOOTBALL: Derry pair selected for Northern Ireland U21 squad

Derry lads Ciaron Harkin and Conor McDermott have been selected for Northern Ireland U21 side’s opening European qualifying encounter in Estonia next week.

Included in the squad with Harkin and McDermott is Strabane teenager David Parkhouse, while Derry City youngster Rory Holden is on the standby list.

For ex-Institute midfielder, Harkin, he’s over the moon to get his first call-up.

“I’m delighted to be involved in the squad and it’s great that Jamie McGonigle is also in the squad,” admitted Harkin.

“It’s a brilliant way to finish off what has been a great season for me with Coleraine.

“I trained with the U21 squad last week and really enjoyed it. Ian Baraclough and everyone were brilliant, so fingers crossed we can get a positive result in Estonia, next Thursday night.”