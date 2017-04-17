FOOTBALL: Fourth straight loss for Derry City as Galway win cup tie

GALWAY UNITED 2 DERRY CITY 0

Derry City lost for a fourth successive match as Galway United secured a deserved victory in Monday’s EA Sports Cup second round match.

Kevin Devaney scored a close-range opener in the 28th minute and Vinny Faherty wrapped it up near the end.

Kenny Shiels fielded a much-changed City side, giving opportunities to reserve team players keeper Eric Grimes and 18-year-old striker Cathal Farren.

It was a rare win for Galway who are bottom of the Premier Division table.

They have had four draws and four defeats in their first eight league matches.

Derry started well, dominating possession without really troubling home keeper Ciaran Nugent.

But they fell behind when Devaney stabbed in at the back post from Faherty’s flick-on following a Gary Kinneen corner.

Derry will be disappointed at how they defended the set piece with Aaron McEneff appearing to be caught out.

Farren, Harry Monaghan and McEneff had chances in the second half but the visitors could not find an equaliser.

Galway made sure of their progress when Faherty made it 2-0 in the 90th minute with a shot which bounced over keeper Grimes.