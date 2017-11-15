FOOTBALL: Institute back on the road again

For the first time in a number of weeks, Institute are back on the road again, as they travel to Lurgan Celtic, on Saturday (KO 2pm).

Boss Paddy McLaughlin concedes a weekend away from Wilton Park, may be a good thing, as the usually very good surface at the Waterside venue, is starting to cut-up.

“We were getting used to these home games for a while,” he joked.

“It will do no harm to go away from home, because the pitch is bad and it’s cutting up, so it might do us no harm to have a day off from Wilton Park.

Celtic have only won one league game in 10 outings and that victory came way back in September, but because of the nature of the Bluefin Championship, McLaughlin knows anything can happen.

“Teams can be a bit erratic, that’s just the nature of the league,” he added.

“Sometimes when you see the results on a Saturday, you can be surprised how scorelines went, so we have to keep our guard up prepare for a tough game, which I’m sure it will be because all games are tough in this league.

“I’m sure they’ll be waiting on us coming up the road, they have got home advantage and they’ll be looking to get their season back on track and we’ll prepare for that.”

’Stute travel to Knockramer Park without young midfielder Jake Morrow, who picked up an ankle injury against Larne last weekend.

Michael McCrudden is also doubtful after being taken off Saturday, with a slight knock.

“We have a few players struggling with knocks, but everyone is going to be used this season,” he added.

“We spoke about that at the start of the season, you won’t win or challenge or do well at any level if you only have 11 men.

“It’s a squad game and that’s the business we are in. We need to use as many players as we can right throughout the season and up until now everyone of them has been top notch for me.”