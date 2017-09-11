FOOTBALL: Swifts skipper happy with Northern Ireland call-up

The good times continue for Sion Swifts’ Kendra McMullan.

The talented midfielder, who netted twice in the Swifts’ Electric Ireland Women’s Challenge Cup Final win over Newry City Ladies, at Windsor Park, has been called up to the Northern Ireland Senior Women’s squad for their World Cup qualifiers against Norway and Republic of Ireland.

“It was an unbelieveable night and I’m still buzzing,” she stated.

“There’s no words to describe the feeling of winning at Windsor Park. It was a dream come true and it would be for any girl.

“It was our last game of the season and there was no better game to be apart of. It just topped our season off brilliantly. But we won’t stop here, this is just the start for Sion Swifts Ladies. We’ll look to take our form into next season and try to build on it.

“We have had an incredible year, the girls have been amazing and Tony McGlynn and Tommy Canning, our management, have just been unreal to us group of girls. They have worked so hard for our club, week in, week out and I’m just so happy that everyone’s hard work has paid off.”

A delighted McMullan now jets out with Alfie Wylie’s squad for their opening qualifying game in Norway this Friday.

“At last now I can focus on the Northern Ireland games,” she joked.

“I got word before the final that I was in the squad, but to be honest until after last Thursday night’s final I wasn’t focused on the Northern Ireland matches.

“We have two World Cup qualifiers away to Norway and then home to Republic of Ireland and I can’t wait to play for my country again.”