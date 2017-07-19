FOYLE CUP: Celtic defeat Foyle Harps to top section

CELTIC 2 FOYLE HARPS 0

Glasgow Celtic were in impressive form as they came away with a 2-0 victory over local side Foyle Harps in front of a sizeable crowd at a rain-sodden Wilton Park in Wednesday’s Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup under-14 section.

Foyle Harps centre back Kyle McCann slides in to dispossess Celtic's Joseph Murphy

The Glasgow side controlled proceedings from the first whistle and some excellent play between Josh Adam and Jaden Ferguson saw the latter slot home from close range after ten minutes to go 1-0 up.

The wet conditions, in contrast to the sun-kissed first two days of competition, produced a slick surface and the young Glaswegians played some neat football testing the defensive capabilities of their opponents. But despite some narrow misses the Derry side held out 0-1 to half-time.

The second half saw Celtic dominate possession and add a further goal to close the game out.

A corner from the left was met at the back post by captain Liam Morrison, who towered above everyone to powerfully headed home from five yard.

Celtic remained in control after that and could have had a few more goals through Dane Murray and Bashir Mahmoud.

Harps struggled to mount any form of attack in the closing stages but were served well by Tiarnan McKinney and Corey McLaughlin and the battling Kyle McCann performing well at centre back.

Celtic’s stylish winger Josh Adams and striker Jaden Ferguson stood out in a good all round team performance and should progress well in this section.