FOYLE CUP: Derry City deliver goal feast required against Tobermore United

DERRY CITY 13 TOBERMORE UNITED 0

Derry City under-15s were up against bottom club Tobermore United and needed a plethora of goals to guarantee qualification.

Derry City striker Finian O'Donnell attempts to turn his marker to get a shot on goal during the game against Tobermore

And this they did! Thirteen in all. Two victories in their opening two games and with only the four top teams from the five groups qualifying for the semi-finals, the Candystripes youngsters went about their business from the early stages.

The first two minutes saw the Tobermore post and crossbar struck on three occasions before Dominic Dunne’s 30 yard piledriver gave Tobermore’s Matthew Clark no chance.

The local side went on to score three further goals in the opening period, most notably a low drilled Ross Gorman 25 yards shot that ended up in the bottom corner.

A disconsolate Tobermore were overrun in the second half with Derry running riot, scoring nine more times with six different players getting on the scoresheet.

A very impressive performance by the young Derry City side who all performed admirably on the day and did all that was asked of their management team.