FOYLE CUP: Honours even for Glenavon and Magherafelt Sky Blues

GLENAVON 1 MAGHERAFELT SKY BLUES 1

Glenavon and Magherafelt Sky Blues u-13s shared the spoils in a sun-baked St. Columb’s Park on Monday evening as both sides entertained a sizeable crowd on the opening day of the Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup.

Magherafelt Sky Blues Kyle McLean feels the full effect of this strong challenge from Glenavon's Chris Core during their Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup encounter at St. Columb's Park on Monday afternoon.

It was the Sky Blues who took the lead early in the first half when neat midfield passing saw Sean Byrne net from 20 yards with Glenavon’s netminder Emmet Magee left exposed at the back.

Glenavon fought back with a few forays into the attacking penalty area and it was not long before an equaliser ensued.

Adam Hamilton breaking clear on the left, losing his marker and slotting under the advancing keeper after 20 minutes.

The score remained 1-1 at half time.

Magherafelt Sky Blues diminutive winger Michael McKay attempts to get past marker, Glenavon's Matthew King during their Hughes Insurance Foyle Cup encounter at St. Columb's Park, Derry on Monday afternoon.

Midfielders from both teams were dominant early in the second period but it was Sky Blues Ronan Walls who stood out. Unfortunately, his forward line let him down by not following up in some neat through balls to score.

Both sides had chances late on in the second half to take all the points but both were wasted.

Glenavon’s Adam Hamilton blasting over the crossbar when through on the left, and minutes later, Magherafelt’s Colum Murphy failing to connect with a free kick from 12 yards out, blasting wide of the upright.

All in all, a draw was a fair result with two well drilled sides cancelling each other out and both goalkeepers commanding and dealing with any major danger.