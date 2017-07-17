FOYLE CUP: Tristar too strong for Illies Celtic

TRISTAR FC 3 ILLIES CELTIC 0

Derry side Tristar FC proved just a little too strong for a battling Illies Celtic at a sun-kissed Leafair Park in one of the Foyle Cup’s opening games on Monday afternoon.

Goalmouth action during Illies Celtic v Tristar

The Derry side went two goals up in the first period with goals from Conor Parke and Conor Feeney. The first was a belter after some great work by midfielder Aidan Tejada who slid the ball through to Parke to blast past the helpless Conor Doherty in the Illies goal.

Tristar sealed victory early in the second half when a corner from the left was neatly placed into the bottom corner by the inrushing Luke Bonner.

Despite battling performances from Illies midfielders Jack Curley and Oran Doherty and some neat defensive work from full back Ronan Doherty, the Inishowen side had to settle for a first defeat.

For Tristar, notable performances were had by Malachy Coyle and Luke Bonner at centre back while Christian Porteous starred up front.

Tristar's netminder Vincent Duddy punches this corner clear of danger against Illies Celtic

An excellent crowd witnessed a very entertaining game by two young sides keen to pass and play and this Tristar side look like they could go far in the competition.