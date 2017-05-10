INTERMEDIATE CUP: Victory means everything claims Limavady boss

Intermediate Cup Final: Limavady United 3 Linfield Swifts 1

United secured the Intermediate Cup on Wednesday night as they overcame the challenge of Linfield Swifts.

Limavady players celebrate at the final whistle of Tuesday night's Intermediate Cup Final.

The victory capped a wonderful season for the Roesiders as they secured a treble having already won the Craig Memorial Cup plus the Premier Intermediate League title.

Robbie Hume bagged another brace either side of a Hugh Carlin header with Ross Clarke getting the ‘wee Blues’ goal.

Limavady player-manager Paul Owens was jubilant after the game.

“This means everything to be perfectly honest about him, this is a big win for us,” he said.

Man of the Match, Limavady striker Robbie Hume, receives his award from Ladbrokes' Shelly McDaid.

“At the start of the season we knew we’d have a split in the league so we knew this would be the last fixture after that. The target for the last six rounds has been to make sure that we end up at Windsor which we did.

“Having won the league a few weeks ago this just adds to the icing on top of cake for the boys and me.”

With his side now moving up to the senior ranks, Owens was delighted to have filled the trophy cabinet.

“From a selfish point of view, it’s great to win this because it’s something we have been building on for two seasons. Some of the boys were only signed this season but they have all been great the whole way through.

“We had the North West Cup, Craig Cup and league, so this was the last piece in the jigsaw for us.

"I said before the game this was what we wanted and thankfully we were able to get over the line.”

After another two goals for the club which took his tally to 43 for the season, Robbie Hume was the man getting the praise.

“Robbie’s been incredible all season with the goals he’s scored; this was just like any other game to him.

“When you have a front two like we do, then you will always create and score the goals we do.

“However it’s not all about them, we have two banks of four and plenty of unsung heroes in the team. If they keep scoring the goals that we do then I’m happy for them to get the plaudits if we keep on winning,” he finished.

Just two minutes were on the clock when Reece Glendenning tested Paul Wells but his free-kick was straight at the keeper.

In the 15th minute United took the lead. They should have had penalty when Thomas McComb handled in the area, however Owens crossed the loose ball with Hume heading home from close range.

United went close again in the 27th minute; Lee Harkin’s pass found the run of Hume who skipped past several challenges but shot straight at Alex Moore in the Linfield goal.

Linfield levelled against the run of play with just five minutes left in the first half. Marcus O’Kane got caught under the ball allowing Ross Clarke the space to smash the ball past Paul Wells.

On the stroke of half-time the Roesiders were back in front. John Watt’s long throw was flicked on by McCready with Carlin rising highest to head beyond Moore.

In the 47th minute Limavady went close again; this time Owens was denied by a good save from Moore.

The Swifts had a decent opportunity in the 54th minute when Wells' poor punch feel to Ryan Strain but he dragged his shot well wide.

United almost grabbed a third six minutes later. Wonderful play on the left from Declan McKeever released McCready, his wonderful cross with the outside of his foot found Hume whose well struck volley hit the side netting.

In the 78th that man Hume once again went close as he flashed a shot inches wide from 25 yards.

Hume wasn’t to be denied however as United broke quickly, he stepped inside two defenders before coolly slotting past Moore to secure the cup for Limavady.

Limavady United: Wells, O’Kane, McKeever, Watt, Crown, Owens, Harkin, Carlin, McFadden, Hume, McCready. Subs: Thompson & McCloskey for Harkin & Owens (83mins), McLean for McCready (90mins). Kelly, McClelland, (Unused)

Linfield Swifts: Moore, McComb, Scannell, McCallum, Neale, Taggart, Clarke, Glendenning, Strain, Moore, Andrade. Subs: Carroll for Clarke (Half-time), Corbett for Andrade (66mins), Murray for Taggart (76mins) Campbell & Murray (Unused).

Referee: Dermot Harrigan