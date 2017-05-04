IRISH CUP FINAL: Coleraine hoping for a little bit of magic on Saturday

Oran Kearney will be hoping his Coleraine players can produce a little bit of magic in Saturday's Irish Cup final, just like fan Rodd Hogg.

The magician, who starred in his own TV show 'The Irish Magician', is a big supporter of the Bannsiders and caught up with two of the current squad members - Steven Douglas and Neil McCafferty - on Saturday to get them in the mood for the big day.

Needless to say the duo were left suitably impressed by Rodd's magic

The Bannsiders will be hoping they can pull a few tricks out of the bag at Windsor Park on Saturday and leave Linfield speechless!