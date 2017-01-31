IRISH CUP: Kevin Deery wants his side to have a go against Linfield

Institute manager Kevin Deery is looking for his young side to have the right mind-set going into Saturday’s Tennent’s Irish Cup sixth round tie at home to Linfield (KO 3pm).

The Waterside out-fit have started to stutter in recent weeks having lost their last two games, but Deery is relishing this weekend’s encounter against the Blues.

“If you are at it, really at it, properly motivated and your mind-set is right, you can play well and play a lot better than what we did at the PSNI,” he stated.

“It’s a game we can look forward to without the pressure we put on ourselves every week.

“We expect to win every game in the Championship and it hasn’t been the case the last couple of weeks, so against Linfield it’s a game we aren’t expected to win and aren’t expected to have any say in the game, so we look forward to that side of it.

“Hopefully we can perform as well as we know we can, look in any cup tie it’s always about how you perform on the day, so hopefully we can play to our best, give our all and if we do that then I can’t ask for anything more.”

The Stute gaffer, who won the FAI Cup on a few occasions when playing for Derry City, believes their recent dip in form can go out the window when it comes to their clash against David Healy’s side.

“We went to Ballyclare in the last round and won comfortably and that broke a run of results where we were drawing and then unexpectedly we have lost our last two league games, so you just never know in football and I’m done trying to guess what’s going to happen in this game,” he added.

“We have to enjoy the moment and play to the best of our abilities and if every player comes off and says ‘listen I did my upmost’ and the whole team works really hard then we have a chance.”

Deery admits he doesn’t mind his side going into the tie as massive underdogs.

“Listen it’s a good tie for us and we aren’t going to be given much of a chance by people,” he added.

“I don’t think there will be a lot in it fitness wise, but it will show players what it’s about in this country alone, what it’s about to get to the top.”

Stute have virtually a fully fit squad to choose from as defender Dean Curry is back from injury, however recent signing Kyle Friel Curran misses out, the striker is cup tied having played for Dergview in the last round.