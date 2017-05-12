IRISH LEAGUE: Carrick stay up after beating Institute

Carrick Rangers maintained their Premiership status after seeing off a battling Institute side.

Striker Declan O’Brien was the difference as he fired home a second half brace to secure the win

The home side took the lead on 11 minutes in super fashion after Kyle McVey saw his left footed strike fly high past the desparing dive of Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

Stute levelled things within a minute after Michael McCrudden’s left wing centre found Sammy Morrow at the near post and the striker made no mistake.

The home side restored their advantage on 26 minutes as Steven McCullough’s 22 yard free-kick took a massive deflection off McCrudden and wrong footed Gallagher.

McCullough went close just after the hour mark, but his long range strike clipped the bar.

Rangers did score a third on 71 minutes as O’Brien fired home from the left hand side of the box and O’Brien added a fourth at the death.