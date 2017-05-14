IRISH LEAGUE: Deery considering Institute future

Institute manager Kevin Deery admits he’s considering his position with the club.

Deery, who has missed out on two promotion playoffs’ in a row, stated after Friday night’s 4-1 loss to Carrick Rangers that he’ll take stock and think about his future.

“I have to go away and really evaluate things,” he stated.

“It has been two really horrible ends to the season for me as Institute manager.

“So I’ll go and chat to Jennifer and the family, because it’s funny how emotionally your own family get at times.

“I’m a proud man and I like being a competitor but the way the second half went it leaves the only word can describe me is dejection.

“You have to question yourself at times and it’s time to look at yourself as well and see what went wrong and can you do things better.

“Those questions are for another day and in time I’ll become a wee bit stronger and become a wee bit aware of what’s needed, what’s needed for myself.”

Deery knows that players like Jamie McIntyre, Stephen Curry, Ryan Morrow and Stephen O’Donnell are good players, but his side just fell short for a second season in a row at the promotion playoff stage.

“There’s no doubting we have quality in the team but it wasn’t just enough and I’ll have to look at that way to move forward,” he added.

“It’s a sore one, to lose out the way we have done.

“I don’t think the players deserved that after the season they have put in. I’m hurting for the players because they are amateur players and they are training four and five days a week, but it was just unfortunate that they fell a wee bit short tonight.”

Deery like many people who attended Friday night’s game at Taylor’s Avenue felt the Waterside men were still well in the game at half-time, but conceded they needed to score the next goal after the break.

“I certainly thought at half-time that the goals we conceded were unfortunate and then we got done by a bit of quality to make it 3-1 and that was us gone,” he said.

“We knew when they were 2-1 up that the next goal needed to be from us and Mark Scoltock has a great chance and that’s the difference.

“We were in control of our own destiny and then we miss a glorious chance.

“The dressing room is just sheer sadness, as we believed that we were a different animal this season and deserved a crack at going up, but unfortunately 45 minutes cost us.

“I certainly felt at times we didn’t get the breaks. Sometimes you don’t get what you deserve, now don’t get me wrong Carrick showed a very good second half display and took their goals.

“That was all it was they took their goals well but from our point of view the four goals were soft. For all your hard work and to see it go down the pan in that second half was sad to be honest and I felt for the players.”