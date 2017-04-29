IRISH LEAGUE: Four star 'Stute

Ballyclare Comrades 2-4 Institute

Institute finished off their league campaign with a deserved success at play-off rivals Ballyclare Comrades.

A first half brace from Stephen Curry combined with goals from Kyle Friel Curran and Gareth Brown cancelled out Denver Taggart and Chris Trussell's goals.

Both sides made numerous changes as they made sure everyone would be available for next week's play-off games.

Kevin Deery gave youngsters Caoimhin McCallion and Adam Dougherty their first start in senior football, with McCallion starting in midfield and Dougherty, who impressed throughout, up front on his own.

Institute went close to taking the lead on 28 minutes after some neat play ended with Curry's close range strike deflecting inches past Ross McKnight's right hand post.

The Waterside men broke the deadlock on 32 minutes after they were were somewhat fortunate to win a penalty when Jamie McIntyre was upended inside the box and Curry made no mistake with the resulting spot-kick.

The woodwork came to Comrades rescue moments later as Curtis Woods' sliced clearance clipped the top of his own crossbar.

Comrades' first effort at goal came on 36 minutes but Trussell's 20 yard strike was well held by 'Stute keeper Gareth Muldoon.

Institute doubled their advantage on 47 minutes as that man Curry made no mistake blasting home from 20 yards.

After the break the visitors continued to play some neat football, they should have doubled their lead just before the hour mark as Curry's right wing cross found Dougherty, but the teenager side footed wide at the near post.

The visitors grabbed a third on 75 minutes as Friel-Curran made no mistake from 20 yards, lobbing the ball over the unfortunate McKnight, after the keeper's attempted clearance deflected straight into the ex-Dergview man's path.

Despite trailing 3-0 the home side never gave up and they pulled one back soon after as through Taggart, when he turned the ball home from close range, after Muldoon had initially done well to keep put two close range strikes.

Comrades added a second on 80 minutes as Trussell calmly slotted the ball home from close range after he skipped around Muldoon.

Two minutes later 'Stute restored their two goal advantage as substitute Brown, skipped through a few challenges, before toe poking home past McKnight.

In the closing stages Comrades youngster Joel Haggan was harshly shown a straight red card by referee Garvin Taggart, when he pulled down Curry on the edge of the box and denied the winger a chance to complete his hat-trick.

Ballyclare Comrades: McKnight, McCauley, Gray, McClurg (Hogan 53), McCart, Woods (McQuitty HT), T Robinson (K Robinson 65), McIlveen, Trussell, Tolan, Taggart.

Institute: Muldoon, Devlin, McDermott, Scoltock, D Curry (Roddy HT); S Curry, McCallion, Foy (McLaughlin 70), McIntyre (Brown 65); Dougherty, Friel-Curran.

Referee: Garvin Taggart (Londonderry).