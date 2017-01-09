IRISH LEAGUE: Harkin hoping Institute get promoted

Midfielder Ciaron Harkin is hoping he faces Institute in the Premiership next season.

The 20-year-old, who has signed a two year deal with Coleraine, will be keeping a close eye on how things are going at the Riverside Stadium.

“I wish Stute all the best and really do hope they get promoted this year; all the lads are my friends, so it would be great to see them next season in the Premiership,” he said.

“Having been there last season when they missed out I know how bad that felt, so hopefully this season they can get promoted. “Everybody at Stute were brilliant to me, they all treated me well, the fans, committee, everyone were great to me.

“It was a great club to be at and the time I was there I enjoyed every minute of it and I appreciated everything they have done for me.”

The ex-Derry City starlet, who missed Stute’s Irish Cup win at Ballyclare Comrades on Saturday because of flu, conceded he felt now was the right time to make the move to the Showgrounds.

“I think it’s the right time to do it and it just felt right. Anyone I asked, all adviced me to just go for it,” he admitted.

“I know that Oran (Kearney) has seen me a lot of times, so he knows what I’m like. It’s his only choice if he’s going to throw me in, but if I get the chance straight away, I have to try and grab it with both hands.

“When I was first speaking to Oran, Coleraine were on a poor run but that’s now all changed.

“They had great win at Windsor against Linfield and they won in the cup against Carrick, so I’m going into a winning side and like any team you have to earn your right to get in.”