IRISH LEAGUE: Hume ready to make ’Stute debut

Institute manager Paddy McLaughlin is expected to have striker Robbie Hume in his squad for Saturday’s home clash with Lurgan Celtic (KO 3pm).

The front man signed for the Waterside men last Friday after deciding to leave Limavady United and played in ’Stute’s friendly win over Letterkenny Rovers on Tuesday night.

Caoimhin Bonner and Mark Scoltock are also in the squad, after missing the Dergview win through suspension.

McLaughlin is hoping Hume can continue his recent goalscoring form.

“Everyone knew I was after a striker and Robbie is a quality player,” he said.

“He scored a lot of goals with Limavady over the last few seasons and even scored in their first match of the season against Portstewart, so we know we are getting a goalscorer.”

McLaughlin was also not getting carried away following last week’s league win at Dergview

He praised his players fitness and believes that is something which will benefit the players all season.

“It’s a good start for us, but that’s just one of 30 odd games,” he added.

“It’s one down but we aren’t getting too carried away, we just chalk it off and move onto the next one.

“We were down to 10 men for the large part of the second half but I think we were the ones pushing for the winner and the fitness from our boys is fantastic.

“The dedication that they have shown since I have come in has been great.

“Their commitment in pre-season has been first class. There are boys in the changing room who aren’t getting paid; who have taken time off work and are doing three, four, five days a week training, either with the team or in the gym and it’s fantastic.

“I know over the years our fitness has been very good and if they keep working hard they will get their rewards.”