IRISH LEAGUE: Institute see off Holm men

Institute 2-0 Armagh City

Institute continued their impressive home form with a deserved victory over Armagh City.

Winger Jamie McIntyre inspired the Drumahoe side who weren’t at their best in the first half, but the 20-year-old took the game by the scruff of the neck and produced a man of the match display.

The home side were denied by the woodwork on two minutes as McIntyre’s left wing cross found Stephen Curry, but the winger, who scored a hat-trick at Holm Park a few weeks, saw his drive from 10 yards come back off the crossbar.

Armagh were inches away from taking the lead themselves after defensive mistake by Ciaron Harkin, ended with his mis-control inside his own box falling to Andrew Hoey, but City midfielder’s stinging effort was superbly saved by Stute keeper Marty Gallagher.

Institute had half a chance early in the second half but Stephen Curry had a close range strike blocked Jordan Bell.

Confusion reigned on 55 minutes as the visitors were reduced to ten men after Philip Donnelly was sent-off for an off the ball incident.

Within a minute the deadlock was broken as the Waterside men took the lead thanks to a super piece of skill by Jamie McIntyre.

The right-winger skipped away from Dale Montgomery before getting to the bye-line and cutting the ball back to Gareth Brown, who side footed home from close range.

Just after the hour mark the woodwork came to the City’s rescue this time the lively McIntyre was denied.

The pacey winger got in behind the defence but his lob from just inside the right hand side of the box, which had keeper John Connolly beaten, hit the bar.

On 80 minutes a fantastic left wing corner from Sean Roddy, was fizzed into the six yard box, but Brown, who leaped well, somehow headed wide from close range.

Institute sealed the points on 86 minutes as Curry made no mistake from close range after the ball fell kindly for him inside the six yard box.

Institute: Gallagher, Roddy, Scoltock, McDermott, Morrow; C Harkin (A Harkin 72), O’Donnell; Curry, Doherty, McIntyre (89); Brown.

Armagh City: Connolly, Montgomery, Toal, Mallon, Carvill, Mullen, McSorley (Rice 80), Donnelly, Bell, Hoey, Campbell (Verenka 71).

Referee: Garvin Taggart.