IRISH LEAGUE: Late, late show at Darragh Park

Dergview 1-1 Institute

The scoreline is only half the story from this encounter at Darragh Park.

This really was a Boxing Day cracker, with both sides having a man sent-off; Stute missed a penalty and then two late goals meant a share of the spoils was the final out-come.

Institute showed great battling spirit to secure a deserved a point, but in truth Kevin Deery will feel his side should have won the game.

The home side were reduced to ten men on seven minutes after ex-Stute winger Ivan Sproule was shown a straight red card after he caught Ryan Morrow with a flailing arm.

Minutes later Dergview keeper Kealan Mulcahy made a super save to keep out Mark Scoltock’s close range header, after Aaron Harkin’s right wing corner had picked out the big centre-back at the near post.

Institute were reduced to ten men just before the break as skipper Stephen O’Donnell, who had been booked earlier, picked up a second yellow card for needlessly pulling down Blaine Burns.

Dergview hit the woodwork right on the stroke of half-time as Jude Ballard’s long range strike was tipped onto the post by keeper Marty Gallagher and Ryan Campbell’s follow-up strike was ruled out for offside.

Stute winger’s Jamie McIntyre and Stephen Curry came off the bench in the second half for Alex Pomeroy and Michael McCrudden respectively and they made a major impact.

In fact on 58 minutes McIntyre’s inch perfect right wing cross found Gareth Brown, but with the goal at his mercy, the striker somehow headed wide.

Institute missed a golden chance to take the lead on 80 minutes as Curry was brought down inside the box by Garth Falconer.

Fortunately for the ex-Newbuildings United man, keeper Mulcahy came up trumps, diving to his right to keep out Brown’s resulting penalty, before getting up and keeping out Ciaron Harkin’s close range follow-up effort.

Incredibly on 89 minutes, Dergview took the lead with their first real attack after the break and substitute Philip Wallace made no mistake, slotting the ball home from close range, to spark wild celebrations.

However the action wasn’t finished as virtually straight away Stute equalised as Curry’s left wing centre was turned into his own net by Matt Buchanan.

Dergview: Mulcahy, Porter, Robinson, Buchanan, Falconer, McManus (Wallace 69), Ballard, Arkinson, Burns, Campbell (Lecky 69).

Institute: Gallagher, Morrow, McDermott, Scoltock, Roddy (McFadden 69); C Harkin, O’Donnell, A Harkin; Brown, Pomeroy (McIntyre 58), McCrudden (Curry 69).

Referee: Declan Hasson (Limavady).