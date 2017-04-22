IRISH LEAGUE: Morrow nets 'Stute's winner

PSNI 0-1 Institute

A second half strike from Sammy Morrow was enough for Institute to see of a battling PSNI side and in doing so secure second place in the Championship.

Morrow's goal was deserved as Kevin Deery's side just about shaded it at Newforge.

A super defensive display by Sean Roddy, Stephen O'Donnell, Dean Curry and Ryan Morrow meant goalkeeper Martin Gallagher wasn't called upon too many times.

The first half chance fell to the home side on eight minutes but James Wright's high looping cross found Adam Wright but his header was easily gathered by Gallagher.

Minutes later Lukasi Adamczyk did well on the edge of the box to turn away from defender Curry, but then blasted over.

On 13 minutes the visitors went close as Aaron Harkin's right wing free-kick found Sammy Morrow, but he headed wide.

Soon after a quick counter attack by 'Stute ended with Roddy's right wing centre found Morrow, but from close range he fired well over Jordan Williamson's crossbar.

Just after the mid-way point Curry had to make a super block to keep out James Wright's goalbound strike.

On 30 minutes, 'Stute missed a glorious chance to break the deadlock as a super Aaron Harkin right wing corner found an unmarked Curry at the back post, but the centre-back headed wide.

Seven minutes later the Waterside men had strong claims for a penalty after Morrow's flick-on released Gareth Brown, he lifted the ball over the Williamson and despite the keeper taking the striker out, referee Neil Robertson awarded a goal-kick.

Right on the stroke of half-time some neat play by Owen Moody ended with him skipping away from Roddy, but his close range strike was well saved by Gallagher.

The deadlock was broken on 53 minutes as Roddy's right wing centre was miss cleared by Mark McCullagh and the alert Morrow was on hand to turn home the loose ball from close range.

The woodwork came to the PSNI's rescue on 73 minutes after Michael McCrudden's close range effort which had keeper Williamson beaten, clipped the post, before McCullagh cleared the danger.

On 79 minutes a quick counter attack by the visitors ended with substitute Stephen Curry finding McCrudden inside the box, but after controlling the ball inside the box his strike was straight at Williamson.

PSNI: Williamson, McCullagh, McCory, McDermott, A Wright, J Wright, Roohi (Courtney 79), Berry, Adamczyk, McDowell, Moody.

Institute: Gallagher, Roddy, O'Donnell, D Curry, Morrow; McIntyre (S Curry 68), Harkin, Grace, McCrudden; Brown (McDermott 90), Morrow (Friel Curran 86).

Referee: Mr Neil Roberston (Portadown).