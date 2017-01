Former Northern Ireland international Paddy McCourt will be part of the Dundalk squad, for tonight’s pre-season friendly at his old club Glenavon.

Only a few months ago the talented winger came to a mutual agreement to terminate his contract with Gary Hamilton’s side after just 13 appearances for the Lurgan Blues men.

In recent weeks the 33-year-old has been training with Stephen Kenny’s title winning squad, as he tries to earn himself a contract ahead of the 2017 season.