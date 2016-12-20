IRISH LEAGUE: Ruaidhri Higgins leaves Coleraine

Ruaidhri Higgins has thanked everyone at Coleraine following his release from the club.

The midfielder, who joined the Bannsiders in January last year, has had a frustrating time with injuries of late.

He now is planning to take a couple of weeks off before deciding on his future.

“I would just like to thank everyone at the club for the last two years,” the 32-year-old said.

“From the fans, to the players, Oran and the coaching staff and the board I can’t speak highly enough about them.

“Two guys in particular I’d really like to thank are Drew Coyles and Trevor Moffatt.

“They are the unsung heroes of the club. The amount of work they do is phenomenal and I can’t speak highly enough of them.

“I know all the players really appreciate everything they do.

“I loved my time at Coleraine, especially being able to coach at the Academy.

“It’s a great club and I’d like to wish the team well for the rest of the season.”

Boss Oran Kearney thanked Higgins for his contribution during his time at the club.

“I’d like to thank Ruaidhri for all he did here at Coleraine and wish him well for the future in whatever he decides to do,” he said.