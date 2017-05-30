James McClean set to captain Ireland

Derry man, James McClean, looks set to captain the Republic of Ireland in a friendly against Mexico this week.

An appearance by McClean against Mexico in New Jersey would be his 50th international cap for the Republic of Ireland.

"If he [James McClean] starts the game I'm sure he will be captain," said Republic of Ireland boss, Martin O'Neill.

"We could possibly play three centre-halves and two wing-backs, James has done that before.

"It gives us the chance for a bit of experimentation," he added.