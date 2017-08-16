Neil Lennon jokes on TV with Graeme Souness over Ibrox celebration

Hibs boss Neil Lennon has joked on TV with ex-Rangers manager Graeme Souness, making light of the reaction to his goal celebration during his side's recent 3-2 win at Ibrox.

The pair were pundits on TV3's coverage of last night's Champions League clash between Liverpool and Hoffenheim.

Asked if he enjoyed the Edinburgh club's Scottish Premiership win at Ibrox on Saturday, Lennon said: “I did. I’ve got shinguards on in case Graeme is kicking me under the table.

“We’ve started the season very well and it was a very important win for us.”

Presenter Tommy Martin then said: “what was that?” cupping a hand around his ear, mimicking Lennon’s controversial celebration.

In an exasperated tone, Souness replied, “all right!”.

Hibs boss Neil Lennon in the dugout at Ibrox

A number of complaints were made to police after the former Northern Ireland international celebrated his side's first goal against Rangers by briefly cupping his ears and raising a fist in the direction of the home support behind the visitors' dugout.

Police said they reviewed the events at the match and, after discussion with the Procurator Fiscal, established that no criminality took place.

"Therefore, no further action will be taken," a force spokesperson said.

