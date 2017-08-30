NI cafe makes good on promise of free milkshakes for Celtic's Patrick Roberts and Kiernan Tierney

A cafe in the North of Ireland has made good on its promise of free milkshakes for life for Celtic stars Patrick Roberts and Kiernan Tierney.

Earlier this month, Applejacks Cafe in West Belfast said they would offer free milkshakes for life to Patrick Roberts if re-joined Celtic.

READ MORE: NI CAFE OFFERS PATRICK ROBERTS 'FREE MILKSHAKES FOR LIFE' TO SIGN FOR CELTIC

Roberts, 20, is owned by Manchester City but he won the hearts of Celtic supporters when he spent all of last season on-loan at Parkhead.

The English born winger re-joined Celtic on loan earlier this week.

When the news that Roberts had re-joined Celtic again broke, Applejacks Cafe wasted no time and made good on their promise.

"S'happenin @patrick7roberts Now you and @kierantierney1 are reunited a deal's a deal! Free #Bromantic milkshakes for life at @ApplejacksCafe," they tweeted.

Roberts forwarded the tweet on to pal and team mate, Kieran Tierney, who said he would like to visit the cafe and take them up on their offer.

"Grand. Let us know when suits you. We've a roll of green carpet here we haven't used yet. Totes emosh seeing the Bhoys back together again," they tweeted.