NI cafe offers Patrick Roberts 'free milkshakes for life' to sign for Celtic

A cafe in the North of Ireland has offered footballer Patrick Roberts 'free milkshakes for life' if he signs for Celtic.

The tantalising offer was made by an eatery in West Belfast called Applejacks.

Roberts, 20, is currently with Manchester City but spent all of the 2016/17 season with Celtic where he played an integral role in helping the Glasgow based club to a domestic treble.

Celtic are thought to be interested in taking Roberts on-loan for a second time and Applejacks are prepared to do what they can to help - they even went as far to offer free milkshakes to Roberts' friend and Celtic player, Kieran Tierney.

"Hey @patrick7roberts sign for @celticfc and you'll get free romantic Applejacks milkshakes for life for you and @kierantierney1 is that ok?