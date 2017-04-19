IRISH LEAGUE: Five star Limavady

Limavady United 5-1 Tobermore United

After two consecutive defeats Limavady United bounced back in some style as they thrashed neighbours Tobermore United last night.

This win, coupled with results elsewhere, extended their lead at the top of the league to four points with three games left.

Hugh Carlin opened the scoring, Lee Harkin and Conor Harkin both found the net plus Robbie Hume notched his 39th and 40th goals of the season.

In the sixth minute Joe McCready and Hume combined to set up Paul Owens but his shot was blocked.

However, nerves were settled in the 22nd minute, when Carlin opened the scoring.

A corner was only half cleared, and hoisted back into the box, where the captain scored with a glancing header into the corner.

Nevertheless the champions did not take their foot off the gas and Owens had a trademark free kick which Matt McGraw was at full stretch to parry.

Limavady were indebted to their keeper on the half hour, when Gary Keane surely thought he had scored as he chipped from the edge of the box as Ray Kelly was racing back into position, somehow he leapt and twisted to claw the ball over the bar.

The second half was dominated by Limavady, starting with Lee Harkin’s deflected goal on 51 minutes, shooting in from the edge of the box as the home side broke in numbers.

Ten minutes later Robbie Hume seemed to be offside when he collected the ball out on the right, but he wriggled free from his marker and from then on there was inevitability to his side footing past McGraw.

Owens put in a cross which McGraw spilled straight to McCready who could not react to control the ricochet on 73 minutes, and six minutes later Hume blazed over and Connor McCloskey then hit the post in the 81st minute.

The goal scoring was far from over, with three in the last five minutes.

United made it 4-0, as they broke in numbers and Conor Harkin had the simple task of tapping home from close range.

Tobermore got a consolation as a shot was deflected by O’Kane past Kelly.

Any disappointment at losing the clean sheet was swiftly forgotten as Hume restored the margin of victory almost straight from the kick off.

Limavady United: Kelly, Murray, McKeever, O’Kane, Carlin, McFadden (Thompson 76), Owens, L Harkin (C Harkin 65), McCloskey (Crockett 83), Hume, McCready.

Tobermore United: McGraw, Harkness (Darragh 17), Winton, Crooks (Gillan 85), Hudson, Stewart, Flanagan, Law, Keane, G Keane, Lamont.

Referee: Gareth Stewart (Castledawson).