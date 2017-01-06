IRISH LEAGUE: Striker McCarron signs for Limavady United

Limavady United have snapped up centre-forward Sean McCarron.

Having only left Institute a few weeks ago, the ex-Finn Harps front man has signed a short term deal with the Roesiders.

Boss Paul Owens concedes that McCarron maybe a few weeks away from making his United debut, but believes his addition is a good one.

“I’m delighted to have Sean on board for the remainder of the season. It will maybe be a few weeks before we see the best from Sean,” he said.

“He hasn’t played in a few weeks and with his Tech commitments he can only train on a Thursday night.

“The aim short term is to get him fit, everyone knows the quality that Sean has and we have already seen glimpses of it at training.

“With the backlog of fixtures we have it’s a great opportunity for him to get himself fit and make a real impact as the race for promotion heats up.”