Possible transfer deadline day targets for Celtic

We have a look at the players who could be linked with moves to Celtic on transfer deadline day.

Jason Denayer?

Celtic do require a centre-back with the move for Rivaldo Coetzee having fallen through and Denayer certainly ticks all the boxes.

Winner of Young Player of the Year in his first spell with the club, he’s of the required standard to command a place in the Celtic rearguard, and fits into Brendan Rodgers’ style of passing from the back. Having failed to command a regular place in the Manchester City squad, it’s expected he’ll go on loan somewhere in this window.

Valentin Stocker?

On Monday, reports in Germany credited Celtic with an interest in the 28-year-old who has struggled for regular first-team place at Hertha Berlin. The Swiss international attacker would fit Celtic’s need for a third striker, though he is capable of playing anywhere across the front.

A transfer fee of around £3.5million may put off Celtic, with Brendan Rodgers previously insisting he wasn’t in the market for a third-choice striker to play behind Leigh Griffiths and Moussa Dembele.

Odsonne Edouard?

The 19-year-old French striker would fill Celtic’s need and, on a season-long loan, would represent the kind of short-term solution to the club’s lack of a natural forward behind their first-choice strikers.

There is a concern over his off-field behaviour after he was given a suspended custodial sentence for being involved in an incident where a man was shot in the head with an airgun.

Miquel Nelom?

Celtic were said to be tracking the Dutch international a fortnight ago, though it seems unlikely they’ll make a move in the current transfer window.

Kieran Tierney is entrenched as the club’s first-choice left-back, so it would be a curious decision to spend money on a player to sit in reserve. Although, Nelom is versatile enough to cover at centre-back, so could be the answer to that problem if Celtic are unable to recruit any of their top targets.