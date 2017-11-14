Republic of Ireland v Denmark: What time is kick-off? Which TV channel is it on?

The Republic of Ireland are one match away from reaching their first World Cup finals in almost 16 years.

Martin O'Neill's team drew 0-0 with Denmark in Copenhagen on Saturday evening.

What time is kick-off?

The match will start at 7.45pm on Tuesday November 14.

Where is the match being played?

In the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Which TV channels can I watch it on?

RTE2 coverage starts at 7pm.

Sky Sports Football coverage starts at 7.00 pm and 7.30 pm on Sky Sports Main Event.

Which team is favourite to win?

Irish bookmakers, Paddy Power, have Denmark (8/5) as favourite to win the match inside 90 minutes while Ireland are 21/10; the draw is priced at 2/1.

As you would expect, Denmark (1/2) are favourite to qualify whilst Ireland are 6/4.

What do Ireland have to do to reach the World Cup finals?

Win. Plain and simple.

A score draw would be enough for Denmark to progress because of the away goals rule.

If the match finishes 0-0, extra-time and penalties will be required.

Who is the referee and where is he from?

Szymon Marciniak from Poland - recently took charge of the Champions League group game between Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur in the Bernabéu.

Also was referee for last season's Champions League quarterfinal between Juventus and Barcelona.

What is the weather forecast for Dublin at the time of the match?

Met Eireann say it's to be cloudy and dry with a maximum temperature of 11°C.

What's the latest team news?

IRELAND - Bar one or two changes, it's likely Martin O'Neill will name the same team on Tuesday which faced off against the Danes in Copenhagen on Saturday.

Callum O'Dowda could be replaced by David Meyler and with goals needed don't be surprised if you see Daryl Murphy replaced with Shane Long.

Predicted team: Randolph, Ward, Clark, Duffy, Christie, Meyler, Hendrick, Brady, Arter, McClean, Long.

DENMARK - like Ireland, Denmark will probably line out just as they did on Saturday with the same 4-3-3 formation.

Predicted team: Schmeichel, Ankersen, Kjaer, Bjelland, Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Kvist, Eriksen, Cornelius, Jorgensen, Sisto.