Rumour mill: Celtic near Eboue deal

Celtic were last night on the brink of sealing a deal for sought-after teenager Kouassi Eboue after the Ivorian arrived in Scotland for a medical and talks on personal terms.

The 19-year-old is ready to put pen to paper on a four-year deal, though Celtic will have to obtain a work permit before the transfer can be finalised. (The Scotsman)

- Eboue’s arrival is likely to see Nir Bitton depart Celtic Park, something which could happen as quickly as the January window. Fulham are credited with an interest in the midfielder, who could be available for as little as £2million. (The Sun)

Lansbury to Celtic

Celtic have been linked with a move for Nottingham Forest star Henri Lansbury.

The 26-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the end of this season and could be signed on the cheap, however Aston Villa have also been credited with an interest. (Nottingham Post)

- Celtic are also said to be keeping tabs on 19-year-old French defender Jean-Kevin Duverne. The youngster is a mainstay in Lens’ defence as the Ligue 2 club battle to get back to the elite of French football.

Boyata to Anderlecht

Dedryck Boyata could be set to leave Celtic in the January window with Belgian giants Anderlecht said to be interested in the international defender.

Boyata was purchased for £1.5million from Manchester City in the summer of 2015. He has struggled throughout his Celtic career and has made only one appearance since Brendan Rodgers took charge. (Daily Record)