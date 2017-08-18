Shane Duffy delighted with new long term Brighton deal

SHANE DUFFY has welcomed the ‘stability’ of a new four year contract with Premier League newcomers, Brighton & Hove Albion, insisting it was a ‘no brainer’ to commit his future to the club.

The Republic of Ireland international’s new deal, penned yesterday, will keep him at the Amex Stadium until 2021 as Seagulls boss, Chris Hughton gave Duffy the seal of approval, claiming he had the ‘capability to perform and excel in the Premier League.’

And the ex-Everton defender, who made his long awaited return to the Premiership in the Seagulls’ 2-0 defeat to Man City last weekend, is delighted with his new terms.

“I’m happy,” said the Galliagh man. “We had a good season last year, and to take it into this year with a new contract, I’m absolutely delighted.

“The club were happy to give me a new deal after my first season. I loved my first year here, so it was a no-brainer. Everyone wants to get settled and I’m no different. Now I can just focus on my football, which is what I want to do.

“I just want to keep progressing. I’ve got stability here and I want to get better and playing at international level will help me do that as well.”

Having got his first taste of Premiership football with Everton five years ago, how did he find last Saturday’s acid test against the title favourites?

“I enjoyed it (the Man City game),” he said. “It was a difficult task but I thought we did okay against their quality, which shone through in the end.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to them; they were clinical but I enjoyed the day as a whole and the atmosphere surrounding the club, being in the Premier League. It was a big occasion, but now we’ve got to switch our focus to the upcoming games.”

Brighton visit 2016/17 champions, Leicester City on Saturday and Duffy knows they must give it their all to ensure they get their first points on the board.

“We want to perform well each week in the Premier League, give it our best shot to stay there and try to progress as a team and football club.”