Derry man James McClean netted his ninth international goal for the Republic of Ireland on Sunday.

The 28 year-old West Bromwich Albion winger made sure of the win against Uruguay when he scored Ireland's third goal.

The friendly between the two countries finished 3-1.

Former Derry City F.C. player McClean will be hoping for a similar performance and result when Ireland take on Austria in a World Cup 2018 qualifying match in Dublin on Sunday.