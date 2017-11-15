VIDEO: Tearful James McClean 'devastated' after Denmark thrash Republic of Ireland

A tearful and emotional James McClean said he was "devastated" after the Republic of Ireland were beaten 5-1 by Denmark in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The defeat means Ireland miss out on a place at the World Cup finals in Russia next year.

A dejected McClean spoke to RTE sports journalist, Tony O'Donoghue, after the game.

"I don't know what to say," said McClean emotionally.

"I am just devastated - not just for us but for everyone.

"It's been a long campaign but we just let ourselves down.

Derry man, Shane Duffy, put Ireland in front in the sixth minute but the Danes replied with two goals inside three minutes to leave the score 2-1 at half-time.

Denmark and Tottenham Hotspur attacking midfielder, Christian Eriksen, added insult to injury when he completed a hat-trick in the second half.

Substitute Nicklas Bendtner scored Denmark's fifth goal from the penalty spot in the 90th minute.

