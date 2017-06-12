WATCH: Belfast boy, 11, seizes moment to score dream goal at Nou Camp on his birthday

It’s the stuff of boyhood footballing dreams - scoring a goal at Barcelona’s Camp Nou.

And that’s exactly what happened yesterday when a young Belfast lad, decked out in a Barca shirt, seized a priceless birthday opportunity to follow in the footsteps of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

On a tour of the world famous 99,000 capacity stadium, Lorcán McCabe, aged 11, ducked under the perimeter chain between him and the immaculate playing surface, darted across the pitch and gleefully found the net.

“It was the best thing I’ve ever felt,” Lorcán, a winger with Cliftonville’s 2006 squad said. “I dream to score there again when I’m older.”

His goal was cheered by others on the tour but as the video reveals, FC Barcelona staff weren’t best pleased.

Asked what he thought when the tour workers told him to leave the ground after the goal of lifetime, dad Mícheál said: “To be honest we had finished the tour. Lorcán had said the night before that he would love to do it and when we got there - he seized the moment.”

Posting the video to Facebook on Sunday, Mícheál wrote: “My son Lorcán (11) just scored a goal at the Nou Camp!!! On the tour and he jumped the barrier! Needless to say we got kicked out straight after.

“Correct me if I’m wrong but I believe he is the first Irishman to score at the Nou Camp.”