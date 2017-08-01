WATCH: Celtic player Leigh Griffiths tells Rangers fan 'Your club's deed mate, beat it'

Glasgow Celtic striker, Leigh Griffiths responded to a Glasgow Rangers fan heckling him by saying "your club's deed mate, beat it".

The 26 year-old was along with the rest of the Celtic team as they were preparing to board a flight to Norway when the incident was captured on camera.

Griffiths is a favourite amongst Celtic fans and his response to the heckling Ranger supporter has won him even more praise.

"Leigh Griffiths - a legend both on and off the pitch," said one Celtic fan.

"Leigh Griffiths one, Rangers fan at the airport, nil," added another.

Celtic take on Rosenborg in the Champions League in the Lerkendal Stadion in Trondheim tomorrow.