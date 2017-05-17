WATCH: Ireland star Coleman makes miracle boy Daire's dream come true with Everton trip

Ireland and Everton defender Seamus Coleman has spoken of his happiness at seeing a young Belfast boy, born with Apert Syndrome, fulfill his dream of walking out at Goodison Park.

Coleman got involved in a fundraiser to help young Daire Flanagan, whose condition is characterised by the premature fusion of certain skull bones, make the trip of a lifetime to his beloved Everton.

Daire Flanagan with star stiker Romelu Lukaku

Photos and video provided to the Journal by the Premier League outfit highlight how the Belfast boy enjoyed the time of his life at Friday night's 1-0 win over Watford.

Daire, who was not expected to live past his first 48 hours and has undergone many operations in his young life, made the trip to Liverpool on Friday after campaign was launched by Everton supporters in Ireland.

The fund was boosted by a sizeable personal donation by full-back Coleman, who contributed £5,000 to help the youngster realise his dream of meeting his heroes.

As pictures from the night show, Coleman was not the only star Daire met. He led the team out alongside captain, Phil Jagielka and posed for a snap with striker, Romelu Lukaku, who the club values at £100m. He was also given a pair of signed gloves by goalkeeper, Joel Robles.

Daire Flanagan leads out Everton in Friday's match against Watford with skipper Phil Jagielka. Pictures: Everton FC

Daire also paid a visit to Everton’s training ground, Finch Farm, before Everton’s sold-out final home game of the season.

On Facebook, Daire’s family thanked Coleman and the entire club for making them "feel like royalty".