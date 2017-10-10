WATCH: Irish fans go BERSERK in living room after James McClean goal

The goal scored by Derry man and Republic of Ireland international, James McClean, against Wales on Monday was celebrated by Irish people all over the world.

One the best videos to show fans celebrating McClean's invaluable strike was shared on social media by Irish football Facebook page, The Bar Stoolers.

Bran Doyle and some of his friends celebrate James McClean's goal against Wales on Monday. (Photo/Video: The Bar Stoolers)

Brían Doyle and six of his friends can be seen watching the game in an apartment in Dublin.

As Jeff Hendrick crosses the ball into the Wales penalty area, Brían and his pals begin to simultaneously rise from their seats.

Moments later, McClean sticks the ball into the back of the net and Brían and his buddies are jumping around the room hugging one another.

The win against Wales guaranteed Ireland a place in the playoffs for World Cup 2018.

The draw will take place on October 17.