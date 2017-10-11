WATCH: James McClean and wife sing Wolfe Tones in car on way home to Derry

James McClean celebrated his winning goal against Wales on Monday by singing Wolfe Tones songs with his wife and friends during his car journey home.

The video is brief but viewers can clearly see McClean, wife Erin and friends singing 'Celtic Symphony' and 'Grace' by the Wolfe Tones.

James McClean.

McClean, 28, scored the decisive goal against the Welsh in Cardiff on Monday.

The victory secured a place in the playoffs for Martin O'Neill's men.

The draw for the playoffs for World Cup 2018 will take place on Tuesday October 17.