WATCH: Well known Irish bar in BOSTON goes wild after James McClean goal

James McClean's goal for Ireland against Wales in Cardiff on Monday was celebrated in Irish pubs all over the world.

Derry man and Republic of Ireland supporter, Conor Feeney, was watching the game live in the Banshee Bar in Boston, USA.

Ireland fans celebrate James McClean's goal in well known Irish pub, Banshee Bar, in Boston, Massachusetts. USA. Inset: James McClean.

Conor shared the video on Twitter.

"The atmosphere in the Banshee, Boston, USA," said Conor. "Ireland winning the match against wales."

McClean's strike fired Ireland into the playoffs for the World Cup in 2018.

The draw will take place on October 17, 2017.

