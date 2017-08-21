ATHLETICS: Dessie's Run and late Waterside Half Marathon entry opportunity

The very popular annual Dessies Run will draw a couple of hundred runners to the Gransha grounds this Wednesday evening (August 23rd) for the 7pm start with former winner Scott Rankin heading the large pre-race day entry lists.

The 10K run attracts a terrific mix of club and recreational runners, many using it as a useful lead in to the upcoming Waterside Half Marathon on Sunday, September 3rd. Indeed with online WHM entry now closed, the few remaining WHM places will be available in Gransha on Wednesday night.

A separate WHM registration table will be located in the U3A Foyle building from 5.30pm to accommodate anyone who has yet to sign up for the September 3rd WHM - if you want in, make sure you get there!

Back to Dessies Run and late entries will also be accepted at the U3A Foyle premises between 5.30pm and 6.45pm. The entry fee is £10 or 12 euro and race T Shirts are on offer to the first 200 entrants but be warned, with a big pre-entry already, latecomers are advised to get to Gransha early to secure a T-Shirt!!

Dessies Run offers the usual generous prize fund with Open and Age Group categories, a practically traffic free course, chip timing and excellent post race refreshments at the awards ceremony in the U3A Foyle building at around 8.30pm.