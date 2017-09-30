ATHLETICS: Kipsang and Graham take top prizes at Bangor 10K

Gideon Kipsang and Laura Graham won the top prizes at the Bangor 10K, in association with George Best Belfast City Airport, as a record number of runners took part in the popular event

.Organised by North Down Athletic Club and Ards and North Down Borough Council, the event scaled new heights with the airport on board as the new principal sponsor, as 1,200 athletes entered the race – 65% more than last year.

Action from the start of the Bangor 10K, in association with George Best Belfast City Airport. It was a record-breaking year for the event as over 1,200 runners entered over 65% more than last year.

In what was a very strong field, Gideon Kipsang of Derry Track Club won the men’s race in a time of 30.03, with Paddy Hamilton finishing second ahead of Chris Madden in third.

Laura Graham of Mourne Runners took the honours in the women’s event, crossing the finishing line in 34.37 minutes. Jessica Craig was second, with Cathy McCourt coming third.

Valerie McDonough, Chairperson of North Down Athletic Club, said: “This was an important year for the Bangor 10K with the club stepping up to act as partner with the Council in promoting the event. It was fantastic to have the support of George Best Belfast City Airport as sponsor.

“We had hoped to break our previous record for the number of entries, but we could never have envisaged having over 1,000 competitors running through the streets of Bangor. It’s a great day for North Down Athletic Club and I would like to thank everyone who has played a role in staging this event.

“The quality of the field was stronger than it has ever been and I would like to congratulate Gideon and Laura on their victories. As well as the elite athletes, we also had a number of club and casual runners taking part, all of whom enjoyed the scenic route along the coastal promenade.”

The prize fund for the race was in excess of £3,000, including specialist running kit sponsored by Pure Running.

Rory Goldring, Airport Fire Service Crew Commander at Belfast City Airport, said: “It is an honour for Belfast City Airport to support the Bangor 10K and it was fantastic to see the major increase in the number of runners taking part this year.

“Through our dedicated Community Commitment Plan, we are able to create meaningful relationships with our neighbours by supporting our local community.

“Congratulations to the winners and well done to everyone who took part. We look forward to the event going from strength to strength in years to come.”

For results from the Bangor 10k, please visit www.northdownac.co.uk